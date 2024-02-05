Barbara Smith Sells 60,166 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,085,312.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,854.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,635. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 411.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

