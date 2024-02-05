Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,229 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,372,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $120.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

