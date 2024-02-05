Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 667 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $381.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.02 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

