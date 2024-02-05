Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 763.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 3.5 %
AU opened at $18.05 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- This semiconductor stock could be the best value for your money
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Clorox cleans up after post-COVID normalization and a cyberattack
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 2 solar tracker stocks to make your portfolio sizzle in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.