Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 763.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AU opened at $18.05 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

