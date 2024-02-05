Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.86 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

