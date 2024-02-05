Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $146.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.