Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Lowered to $39.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

