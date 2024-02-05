Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

