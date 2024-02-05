Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

