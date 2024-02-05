B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in B2Gold by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in B2Gold by 189.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 775,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 507,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

