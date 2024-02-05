B. Riley Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $186.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 713,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,826. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

