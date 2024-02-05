Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 121,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 97,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

