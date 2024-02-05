Azenta (AZTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.19-$0.29 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Azenta by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Azenta by 1,103.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Azenta by 245.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

