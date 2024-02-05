Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,609,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

