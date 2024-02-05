Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,116,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

