Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.78.

AVY stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

