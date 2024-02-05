Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000.

AVEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. 363,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

