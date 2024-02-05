Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.44. Atkore has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Atkore by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Atkore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Atkore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

