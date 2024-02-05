ATB Capital Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Stock Up 1.7 %

About Real Matters

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of C$482.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.