Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 2,481,350 Shares

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00.

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 938,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $621.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

