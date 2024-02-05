Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 618099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

