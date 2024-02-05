Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

ARVN opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 129.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

