ARAW Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $2.17 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 1.00429227 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,832,455.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.