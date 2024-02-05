Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

