Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

