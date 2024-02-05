Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.60. 1,516,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

