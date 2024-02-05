Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,725. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.02 and its 200-day moving average is $564.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

