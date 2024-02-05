Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.74 and its 200 day moving average is $326.40. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

