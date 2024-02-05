Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,971 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after purchasing an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 980,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,271. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

