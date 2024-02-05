Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,075 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STZ traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $248.19. The stock had a trading volume of 215,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

