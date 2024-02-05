Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 62.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,223,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,923. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

