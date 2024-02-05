Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,630,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 154,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. 7,930,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,906,357. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

