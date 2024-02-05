Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.22. 2,576,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,584. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

