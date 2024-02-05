Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TGT traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $142.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,144. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

