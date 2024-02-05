Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 9,472 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.67. 1,171,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,472. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.23. The company has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.88.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

