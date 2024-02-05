Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 7,094 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $544.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,137. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.