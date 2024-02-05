Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 41,254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,540,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

