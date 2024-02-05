Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.61. 294,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,770. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

