Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,317 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,649. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.