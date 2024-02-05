Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of AM opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

