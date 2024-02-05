Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $237.30 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,619.38 or 0.99956825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00179229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003453 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02395592 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $8,458,584.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

