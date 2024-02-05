Analyzing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Risk & Volatility

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 2 1 1 0 1.75 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential downside of 22.09%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $12.56 billion 0.13 $4.62 billion ($17.75) -0.75 Imperial Petroleum $191.76 million 0.28 $29.51 million $4.28 0.73

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -34.71% -1.02% -0.45% Imperial Petroleum 40.90% 41.38% 21.59%

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 139 container vessels and 11 vehicle transport vessels, of which nine vessels were owned by it and 141 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 28, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of five medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and four handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 807,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.