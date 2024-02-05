Analyzing BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) & NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) and BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeiGene has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and BeiGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -678.59% -174.61% BeiGene -43.53% -23.83% -16.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 BeiGene 0 2 8 0 2.80

BeiGene has a consensus price target of $272.90, indicating a potential upside of 91.50%. Given BeiGene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeiGene is more favorable than NeuroSense Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of BeiGene shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of BeiGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and BeiGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.34 million ($0.94) -1.31 BeiGene $1.42 billion 9.55 -$2.00 billion ($9.26) -15.32

NeuroSense Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeiGene. BeiGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroSense Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also developing Zanubrutinib to treat B-cell malignancies; Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody to treat solid and hematological cancers; Ociperlimab for treating solid tumors, cervical cancer, and NSCLC; Surzebiclimab, BGB-A445, BGB-15025, Lifirafenib, BGB-24714, and BGB-B167 to treat solid tumors; BGB-10188 for treating solid tumors, B-cell lymphoid malignancies, and B-cell malignancies; BGB-11417 to treat R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia/ small lymphocytic lymphoma, R/R mantle cell lymphoma, Mature B-cell malignancies, Myeloid malignancies, and R/R multiple myeloma; BGB-16673 for B-cell malignancies; and BGB-23339 for Inflammation and immunology. The company has collaborations with Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb company, Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Leads Biolabs, Inc., EUSA Pharma, Assembly Biosciences, Inc., Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., Chime Biologics Limited, and Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. BeiGene, Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

