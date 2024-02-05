Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

SMTC stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

