Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $84.80

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

