Analysts Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
MEIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $4.54 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
