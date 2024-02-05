Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $6.75

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.06. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

