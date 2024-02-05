Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Price Target at $74.25

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 392,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 343,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $62.05 on Monday. AAR has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

