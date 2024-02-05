Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASYS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.