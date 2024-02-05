Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of AMPL opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

